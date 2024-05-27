Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,152,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 1.7% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $35,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. 2,763,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,290. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.