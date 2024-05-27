Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $160.85. 1,737,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

