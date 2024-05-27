Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 474,444 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 474,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,025,000. Fiserv comprises 3.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,377,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,848,000 after acquiring an additional 168,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,252,000 after acquiring an additional 258,036 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.34. 1,579,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,205. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.