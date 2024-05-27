SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC downgraded SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.