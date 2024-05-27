SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 504.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.29. 4,406,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,240,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

