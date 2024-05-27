Solchat (CHAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.29 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Solchat has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Solchat has a market capitalization of $44.83 million and $3.29 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solchat token can now be bought for $5.57 or 0.00007958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solchat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solchat

Solchat’s launch date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io.

Buying and Selling Solchat

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 5.59415079 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,035,473.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

