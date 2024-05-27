Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

