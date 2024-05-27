Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 667,034 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,423,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $147.88. 1,410,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,718. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

