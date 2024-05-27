Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Silgan makes up about 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.14% of Silgan worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Silgan by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,551 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,335 shares of company stock worth $3,009,806. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.72. 794,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,206. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

