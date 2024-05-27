SharkNinja (SN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) recently:

5/16/2024 – SharkNinja is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $83.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – SharkNinja is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2024 – SharkNinja is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SharkNinja Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SN traded up 1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 76.88. The company had a trading volume of 474,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,523. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 78.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of 55.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

