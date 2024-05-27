Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 6.1 %

Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.14. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,218.46% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. Analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 285,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

