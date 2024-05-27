Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $497,464.18

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $497,464.18 and $4.88 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,815.30 or 0.99991769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011496 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00119969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002166 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $219.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

