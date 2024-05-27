Sculati Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,260. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

