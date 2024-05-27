Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $215.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,212,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,667. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.86 and its 200 day moving average is $197.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.