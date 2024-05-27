Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $457.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,669,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.38. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $336.67 and a fifty-two week high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.