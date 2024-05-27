Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,995,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,262,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

