Sculati Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

UPS traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $138.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

Get Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.