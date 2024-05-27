Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $416.16. The stock had a trading volume of 169,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,711. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $283.20 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

