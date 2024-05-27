Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 568,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.21. 2,632,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,284. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.