Scotiabank Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to $6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $4.75 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSM. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

