S&CO Inc. Purchases 1,973 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.78.

Waters Stock Down 0.1 %

WAT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.46. 458,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.90. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

