S&CO Inc. Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 39.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 814.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after buying an additional 161,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2,659.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after buying an additional 147,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HUM traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $349.30. 1,583,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,771. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.