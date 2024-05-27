S&CO Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.94. 1,413,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,038. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.96.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

