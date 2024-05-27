S&CO Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 15.6% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.13 per share, with a total value of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $64,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Price Performance

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Shares of Central Securities stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,787. Central Securities Co. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About Central Securities

(Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.