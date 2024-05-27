S&CO Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,341. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,479.53. 103,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,644. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,326.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.