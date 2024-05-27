Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Reduced by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.59. 248,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,737. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.