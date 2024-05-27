Schubert & Co Sells 78 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schubert & Co lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.4% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.24. 65,584,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,538,383. The company has a market cap of $571.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.