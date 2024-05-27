Schubert & Co Purchases 441 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises about 0.3% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 426,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.97. 12,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,769. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $189.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

