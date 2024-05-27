Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives $12.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.65.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 145.45%.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
