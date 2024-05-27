Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average is $150.13. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Target by 163.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 104,529 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $107,367,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in Target by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 56,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

