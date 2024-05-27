Reviewing Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vail Resorts and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 4 3 0 2.43 Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Vail Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $260.11, indicating a potential upside of 35.47%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

This table compares Vail Resorts and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $2.89 billion 2.52 $268.15 million $5.99 32.05 Falcon’s Beyond Global $18.24 million 80.23 -$47.60 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 8.44% 19.16% 4.05% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand; other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales. It also develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail; and engages in animation, movies, licensing and merchandising, and gaming, as well as ride and technology sales. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates resort hotels, theme parks, attractions, retail, dining, and location-based entertainment venues; and operates an online gift shop. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

