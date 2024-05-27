Request Price Reaches $0.14 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Request has a market capitalization of $143.72 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,194.17 or 1.00176904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011456 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00120132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003705 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13928834 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,663,636.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

