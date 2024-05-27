Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

