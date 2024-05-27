Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chuy’s (CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/14/2024 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2024 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/10/2024 – Chuy’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Chuy’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Chuy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/12/2024 – Chuy’s is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Chuy’s Price Performance
NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 295,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,239. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $448.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $43.17.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
