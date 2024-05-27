Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chuy’s (CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2024 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2024 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2024 – Chuy’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Chuy’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Chuy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2024 – Chuy’s is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Chuy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 295,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,239. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $448.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Get Chuy's Holdings Inc alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chuy’s by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth about $398,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.