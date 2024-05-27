Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2214 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 50.21. 197,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,420. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12-month low of 50.00 and a 12-month high of 50.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 50.11.

