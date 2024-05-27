Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.63.

Several analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,999.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $12,535,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.