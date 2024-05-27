Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 16.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $171,250 over the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. 1,049,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

