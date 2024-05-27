Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.05. The company had a trading volume of 92,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $500.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,049 shares of company stock worth $20,727,935 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.