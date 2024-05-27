Peak Asset Management LLC Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $274.49. 4,339,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

