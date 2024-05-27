Peak Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,696,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 56,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $508.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

