Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,844. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.25.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

