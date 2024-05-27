PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.64. 8,176,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 15,467,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

