Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.36.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.78%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 45.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 183,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.