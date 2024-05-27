Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.27

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 227757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Metals

In other news, Director William Murray John sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$51,584.00. Company insiders own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

