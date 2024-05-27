Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Holdings Decreased by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,391,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 520,648 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for 3.8% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned 5.66% of Open Text worth $650,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 0.9 %

Open Text stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Open Text

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.