NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 2.6% Higher

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,064.75 and last traded at $1,064.69. 42,949,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 49,846,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,037.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $893.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,278 shares of company stock worth $40,710,498 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

