NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,260.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $1,030.00 to $1,260.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,123.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $893.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $366.35 and a 12-month high of $1,064.75. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 339,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 226,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $204,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117,384 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 680,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $614,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,841 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

