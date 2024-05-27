Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $19.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.52 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 48.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after acquiring an additional 757,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 186.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 53,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

