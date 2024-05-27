Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $8.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

NIO opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

