Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $46.50 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.36.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Newmont by 990.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $29,788,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
